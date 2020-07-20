All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1848 Avenida Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1848 Avenida Flores
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

1848 Avenida Flores

1848 Avenida Flores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1848 Avenida Flores, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom in prime location! - Here is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. Approx. 2200 sq ft. Newer laminate flooring. Open floor plan is light and bright. Low maintenance backyard with large patio for relaxing or entertaining also comes with gardener. Located in a nice neighborhood a short distance to three top schools, Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary, Diegueno Middle and La Costa Canyon High School, shopping, dining and community tennis courts. In close proximity to several trails and Sun Vista Park. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Available now. Small dogs will be allowed with additional deposit.

Please contact us today to schedule a private viewing of this property.

DRE #02035049

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4764630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Avenida Flores have any available units?
1848 Avenida Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1848 Avenida Flores have?
Some of 1848 Avenida Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Avenida Flores currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Avenida Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Avenida Flores pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Avenida Flores is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Avenida Flores offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Avenida Flores offers parking.
Does 1848 Avenida Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 Avenida Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Avenida Flores have a pool?
No, 1848 Avenida Flores does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Avenida Flores have accessible units?
No, 1848 Avenida Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Avenida Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Avenida Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 Avenida Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 1848 Avenida Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College