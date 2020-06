Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms + a detached suite that is furnished as a home office but can also be used as guest quarters. Sorry, no pets. Looking for a 6 month term or longer.