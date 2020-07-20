All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

1821 Amalfi Drive

1821 Amalfi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Amalfi Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1821 Amalfi Drive Available 07/01/19 Beautifully updated and appointed 4br/2.5ba home in the gated Monte Mira community in Encinitas! - The spacious and open floor plan with high ceilings throughout the first floor allows for an abundance of natural light and a wonderfully airy feel. Enjoy west facing breezes through the windows of your formal living and dining rooms or beautiful mountain views at your east facing great room and kitchen. The well appointed chef's kitchen with leather finished granite counters is perfectly situated between the open great room, breakfast nook and just step to the outdoor living space. The main floor master suite features a fireplace, ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, stand alone shower and a separate soaking tub. Other features include Custom built-ins throughout, 3 fireplaces and hardwood floors through the main floor. And we just can't say enough about the dramatic views and constant ocean breezes from your outdoor living space! Stunning panoramic views of Batiquitos Lagoon, Aviara golf course and mountains!

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

Available for move in 7/1/2019

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 5/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features: Cable ready/Microwave/Hardwood floors/Air conditioning/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Walkin Closets/Balcony, deck, patio/Garage parking/Laundry room, hook ups/Fireplace/Oven, range/Heat- gas

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Amalfi Drive have any available units?
1821 Amalfi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1821 Amalfi Drive have?
Some of 1821 Amalfi Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Amalfi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Amalfi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Amalfi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Amalfi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1821 Amalfi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Amalfi Drive offers parking.
Does 1821 Amalfi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Amalfi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Amalfi Drive have a pool?
No, 1821 Amalfi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Amalfi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 Amalfi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Amalfi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Amalfi Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Amalfi Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1821 Amalfi Drive has units with air conditioning.
