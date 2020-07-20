All apartments in Encinitas
1750 S. El Camino Real Unit 103
1750 S. El Camino Real Unit 103

1750 South El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1750 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Ground level condo within the gates of Pacific Pines - Condo located in a gated complex that is beautifully landscaped and full of amenities. There are tennis courts, a BBQ area, a pool and spa, and racket-ball courts. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor unit complete has granite countertops, a separate dining area, a fireplace in the living room, an in-unit laundry, walk-in closet, and private patio. The complex is conveniently located just minutes from shops, restaurants, the beach, and numerous nature trails.

Pet Restrictions Apply.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

(RLNE5301861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

