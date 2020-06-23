1746 Willowspring Drive N.

Amenities

Picture Perfect Summerhill Home! - Located in the highly sought after Summerhill neighborhood of Encinitas this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath attached home boasts nearly 2000 sf of living space. Features include a downstairs bedroom, a separate living room and dining room, and a cozy family room with fireplace. The immaculate, upgraded kitchen includes Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and Mahogany cabinets. Brand new dual pane windows,carpet and paint less than 1 year old, and so much more make this an opportunity not to miss. Close to schools, shopping and parks. Hurry before it's gone!



No Smoking

Renters Insurance REQUIRED

Tenant pays all utilities

Landscaper included



Rent: $3,400.00

Deposit: $3,700.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Shown by Appointment Only

Please call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing



(RLNE4103269)