1746 Willowspring Drive N.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1746 Willowspring Drive N.

1746 Willowspring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Willowspring Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Picture Perfect Summerhill Home! - Located in the highly sought after Summerhill neighborhood of Encinitas this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath attached home boasts nearly 2000 sf of living space. Features include a downstairs bedroom, a separate living room and dining room, and a cozy family room with fireplace. The immaculate, upgraded kitchen includes Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and Mahogany cabinets. Brand new dual pane windows,carpet and paint less than 1 year old, and so much more make this an opportunity not to miss. Close to schools, shopping and parks. Hurry before it's gone!

No Smoking
Renters Insurance REQUIRED
Tenant pays all utilities
Landscaper included

Rent: $3,400.00
Deposit: $3,700.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Shown by Appointment Only
Please call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4103269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have any available units?
1746 Willowspring Drive N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have?
Some of 1746 Willowspring Drive N.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Willowspring Drive N. currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Willowspring Drive N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Willowspring Drive N. pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. offer parking?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. does not offer parking.
Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have a pool?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have accessible units?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 Willowspring Drive N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 Willowspring Drive N. does not have units with air conditioning.
