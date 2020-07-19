1740 El Camino Real #J204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Adorable Encinitas Condo at an Affordable Price! - Upstairs 2BD/2BA condo in Pacific Pines gated community. This end unit has natural light that keeps it nice and bright! This community has it all... Community pool, spa, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Tennis courts and racquet ball courts. Close to Mira Costa College, freeways, shopping and more. Just a few minutes drive to the beach!



Kitchen has granite counters and comes complete with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and even stackable washer/dryer. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet throughout. Living room has fireplace and dining area. Private balcony has storage closet and lovely views to spend your mornings drinking coffee or evenings watching the sunset. Additional photos coming soon, please come see!



Small pet possible with owner approval and additional deposit.

Water and trash included!

No Smoking

Rental Insurance is REQUIRED.



Rent: $2300.00

Deposit: $2300.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



(RLNE4642629)