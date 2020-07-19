All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1740 El Camino Real #J204

1740 S El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1740 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Adorable Encinitas Condo at an Affordable Price! - Upstairs 2BD/2BA condo in Pacific Pines gated community. This end unit has natural light that keeps it nice and bright! This community has it all... Community pool, spa, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Tennis courts and racquet ball courts. Close to Mira Costa College, freeways, shopping and more. Just a few minutes drive to the beach!

Kitchen has granite counters and comes complete with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and even stackable washer/dryer. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet throughout. Living room has fireplace and dining area. Private balcony has storage closet and lovely views to spend your mornings drinking coffee or evenings watching the sunset. Additional photos coming soon, please come see!

Small pet possible with owner approval and additional deposit.
Water and trash included!
No Smoking
Rental Insurance is REQUIRED.

Rent: $2300.00
Deposit: $2300.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE4642629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have any available units?
1740 El Camino Real #J204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have?
Some of 1740 El Camino Real #J204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 El Camino Real #J204 currently offering any rent specials?
1740 El Camino Real #J204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 El Camino Real #J204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 is pet friendly.
Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 offer parking?
No, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 does not offer parking.
Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have a pool?
Yes, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 has a pool.
Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have accessible units?
No, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 El Camino Real #J204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 El Camino Real #J204 does not have units with air conditioning.
