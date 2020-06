Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning 1 level fully furnished home with all pool and landscape maintenance included. Fabulous views fully upgraded, super clean and ready for immediate occupancy. The indoor outdoor living is what coastal living is all about, Pool/Spa, Views, Nice yard, BBQ Cabana and Quiet. Separate living rm with fireplace, Kitchen/Family combo & Dining rm. The home is turn key.