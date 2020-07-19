1250 Evergreen Dr

Amenities

Private end unit 2 bedroom condo in Park Place. Call or text Kimberly, 760-522-6728 to see. Single level with no one above or below. Living room and Dining area open to fully enclosed south facing patio with Trex decking and retractable awning. Newly upgraded kitchen and bathroom vanity. New windows. Full sized washer dryer area in unit. Parking near unit for one car, with ample street parking nearby. Community offers pool, private dog park and RV parking. 1 Dog considered with additional $50 pet rent.