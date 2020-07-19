All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1250 Evergreen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1250 Evergreen Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 Evergreen Dr

1250 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1250 Evergreen Drive, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private end unit 2 bedroom condo in Park Place. Call or text Kimberly, 760-522-6728 to see. Single level with no one above or below. Living room and Dining area open to fully enclosed south facing patio with Trex decking and retractable awning. Newly upgraded kitchen and bathroom vanity. New windows. Full sized washer dryer area in unit. Parking near unit for one car, with ample street parking nearby. Community offers pool, private dog park and RV parking. 1 Dog considered with additional $50 pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Evergreen Dr have any available units?
1250 Evergreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1250 Evergreen Dr have?
Some of 1250 Evergreen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Evergreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Evergreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Evergreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Evergreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Evergreen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Evergreen Dr offers parking.
Does 1250 Evergreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Evergreen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Evergreen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Evergreen Dr has a pool.
Does 1250 Evergreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 1250 Evergreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Evergreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Evergreen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Evergreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Evergreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College