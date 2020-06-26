All apartments in Encinitas
125 Avocado
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

125 Avocado

125 Avocado Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 Avocado Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
125 Avocado Available 12/01/19 Come live the Leucadia lifestyle in this unique home near Grandview beach! - Come live the Leucadia lifestyle in this unique home near Grandview beach! Enjoy lots of entertaining with a dual fireplace in the living room or outside on the patio. Feels like living in a tree house- with lots of windows, views on each level and lush trees surrounding the home (huge, mature avocado tree). Vaulted ceilings, Saltillo tile on the 1st floor, Honed Granite kitchen countertops, Sub Zero refrigerator, New Bosch dishwasher, built in surround sound, Loft /office space added on second floor. Master suite on top level w/private deck, french Limestone master shower and many more upgrades throughout. Available December 1st.

(RLNE5108557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Avocado have any available units?
125 Avocado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 125 Avocado have?
Some of 125 Avocado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Avocado currently offering any rent specials?
125 Avocado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Avocado pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Avocado is pet friendly.
Does 125 Avocado offer parking?
No, 125 Avocado does not offer parking.
Does 125 Avocado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Avocado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Avocado have a pool?
No, 125 Avocado does not have a pool.
Does 125 Avocado have accessible units?
No, 125 Avocado does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Avocado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Avocado has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Avocado have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Avocado does not have units with air conditioning.
