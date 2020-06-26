Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

125 Avocado Available 12/01/19 Come live the Leucadia lifestyle in this unique home near Grandview beach! - Come live the Leucadia lifestyle in this unique home near Grandview beach! Enjoy lots of entertaining with a dual fireplace in the living room or outside on the patio. Feels like living in a tree house- with lots of windows, views on each level and lush trees surrounding the home (huge, mature avocado tree). Vaulted ceilings, Saltillo tile on the 1st floor, Honed Granite kitchen countertops, Sub Zero refrigerator, New Bosch dishwasher, built in surround sound, Loft /office space added on second floor. Master suite on top level w/private deck, french Limestone master shower and many more upgrades throughout. Available December 1st.



(RLNE5108557)