115 Norfolk #A.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Ocean view home with whitewater views in Cardiff! - Ocean View home! Two bedrooms , one and a half bath, open plan living / dining area, kitchen, working fireplace, wrap around outside balcony with stunning whitewater ocean views, spacious laundry room, large one car garage plus one outside parking space. TrueDRY dehumidification and heating system, water softener. UNFURNISHED (does not come with washer/dryer or refrigerator) Opposite Glen Park: basketball, tennis, and playground. One block from surfing at State Beach. 5-minute walk to Cardiff Seaside Market. Steps from newly completed ocean side cycling / jogging routes.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4946827)