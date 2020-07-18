All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

115 Norfolk #A

115 Norfolk Dr · No Longer Available
Encinitas
Cardiff
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

115 Norfolk Dr, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Ocean view home with whitewater views in Cardiff! - Ocean View home! Two bedrooms , one and a half bath, open plan living / dining area, kitchen, working fireplace, wrap around outside balcony with stunning whitewater ocean views, spacious laundry room, large one car garage plus one outside parking space. TrueDRY dehumidification and heating system, water softener. UNFURNISHED (does not come with washer/dryer or refrigerator) Opposite Glen Park: basketball, tennis, and playground. One block from surfing at State Beach. 5-minute walk to Cardiff Seaside Market. Steps from newly completed ocean side cycling / jogging routes.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 Norfolk #A have any available units?
115 Norfolk #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 115 Norfolk #A have?
Some of 115 Norfolk #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Norfolk #A currently offering any rent specials?
115 Norfolk #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Norfolk #A pet-friendly?
No, 115 Norfolk #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 115 Norfolk #A offer parking?
Yes, 115 Norfolk #A offers parking.
Does 115 Norfolk #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Norfolk #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Norfolk #A have a pool?
No, 115 Norfolk #A does not have a pool.
Does 115 Norfolk #A have accessible units?
No, 115 Norfolk #A does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Norfolk #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Norfolk #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Norfolk #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Norfolk #A does not have units with air conditioning.

