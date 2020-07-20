All apartments in Encinitas
1128 Dewitt Ave

1128 Dewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Dewitt Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
playground
basketball court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Gorgeous views of Swami's Surf Beach, the famous surfing location at the south end of Encinitas! Close to the beach and surfing, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Walking distance to everything in downtown Encinitas. City park with basketball hoops and playground just around the corner. Two master bedroom suites plus 3rd large room which may be used as a bedroom or office, 3 full baths, 1623 sf, cul-de-sac location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Dewitt Ave have any available units?
1128 Dewitt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1128 Dewitt Ave have?
Some of 1128 Dewitt Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Dewitt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Dewitt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Dewitt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Dewitt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1128 Dewitt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Dewitt Ave offers parking.
Does 1128 Dewitt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Dewitt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Dewitt Ave have a pool?
No, 1128 Dewitt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Dewitt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1128 Dewitt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Dewitt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Dewitt Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Dewitt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Dewitt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
