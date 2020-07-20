1128 Dewitt Ave

Amenities

dishwasher parking playground basketball court fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Gorgeous views of Swami's Surf Beach, the famous surfing location at the south end of Encinitas! Close to the beach and surfing, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Walking distance to everything in downtown Encinitas. City park with basketball hoops and playground just around the corner. Two master bedroom suites plus 3rd large room which may be used as a bedroom or office, 3 full baths, 1623 sf, cul-de-sac location.