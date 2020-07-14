Amenities
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience. These spacious floor plans -- coupled with our unparalleled amenities and high-touch service -- make our short term rentals in the Bay area perfect for downsizers, busy professionals, newlyweds, and discerning renters by choice.
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street is an energetic community in the heart of Bay Street Emeryville, an eclectic urban village offering shopping, dining, and entertainment. AVE temporary housing in the Bay area is located in a social hub that is also home to 382,000 square feet of retail and entertainment including Apple Store, Sephora, H&M, J. Crew, White House | Black Market, and an AMC Dine-In Theatre, as well as a diverse collection of restaurants like P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, California Pizza Kitchen, Buckhorn Grill, and Fuddruckers.