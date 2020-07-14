All apartments in Emeryville
AVE Emeryville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

AVE Emeryville

5684 Bay St · (510) 683-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 737 · Avail. now

$2,706

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 461 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 464 · Avail. now

$3,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 710 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 566 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,661

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVE Emeryville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
online portal
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
concierge
dog park
e-payments
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience. These spacious floor plans -- coupled with our unparalleled amenities and high-touch service -- make our short term rentals in the Bay area perfect for downsizers, busy professionals, newlyweds, and discerning renters by choice.

AVE Emeryville at Bay Street is an energetic community in the heart of Bay Street Emeryville, an eclectic urban village offering shopping, dining, and entertainment. AVE temporary housing in the Bay area is located in a social hub that is also home to 382,000 square feet of retail and entertainment including Apple Store, Sephora, H&M, J. Crew, White House | Black Market, and an AMC Dine-In Theatre, as well as a diverse collection of restaurants like P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, California Pizza Kitchen, Buckhorn Grill, and Fuddruckers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Resident parking is optional and located on the third floor.
Storage Details: Storage units are available and located on the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th floors.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AVE Emeryville have any available units?
AVE Emeryville has 9 units available starting at $2,706 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AVE Emeryville have?
Some of AVE Emeryville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVE Emeryville currently offering any rent specials?
AVE Emeryville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVE Emeryville pet-friendly?
Yes, AVE Emeryville is pet friendly.
Does AVE Emeryville offer parking?
Yes, AVE Emeryville offers parking.
Does AVE Emeryville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVE Emeryville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVE Emeryville have a pool?
Yes, AVE Emeryville has a pool.
Does AVE Emeryville have accessible units?
Yes, AVE Emeryville has accessible units.
Does AVE Emeryville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVE Emeryville has units with dishwashers.
Does AVE Emeryville have units with air conditioning?
No, AVE Emeryville does not have units with air conditioning.

