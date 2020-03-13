All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 8 Commodore Drive, #258.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
8 Commodore Drive, #258
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8 Commodore Drive, #258

8 Commodore Drive · (510) 421-6994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 Commodore Drive, #258 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020.

Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994

Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate. Laminate flooring throughout.
Rent covers water, sewer, garbage, one dedicated covered parking space, community laundry room (credit card operated, 15 Washers & 15 Dryers, all perfectly maintained) AND all of the following amenities:

4 heated pools, Gym, Hot tubs, Saunas, Steam Rooms, Green Belt, Rustic Boardwalk, 24hr private security.

Awesome location in Emeryville minutes to SF by freeway or TransBay bus -line F, Free shuttle to Bart
3 minutes away from Bay Street (shopping center) and Public Market (grouped restaurants with bar and tables to eat in).

Auguste Vende
DRE#02090399
510.421.6994

AllEastBayProperties.com
DRE#01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE4985558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have any available units?
8 Commodore Drive, #258 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have?
Some of 8 Commodore Drive, #258's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Commodore Drive, #258 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Commodore Drive, #258 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Commodore Drive, #258 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 does offer parking.
Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have a pool?
Yes, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 has a pool.
Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have accessible units?
No, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Commodore Drive, #258 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Commodore Drive, #258 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Commodore Drive, #258?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Cheap PlacesEmeryville Dog Friendly Apartments
Emeryville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA
Hercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity