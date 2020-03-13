Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020.



Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994



Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate. Laminate flooring throughout.

Rent covers water, sewer, garbage, one dedicated covered parking space, community laundry room (credit card operated, 15 Washers & 15 Dryers, all perfectly maintained) AND all of the following amenities:



4 heated pools, Gym, Hot tubs, Saunas, Steam Rooms, Green Belt, Rustic Boardwalk, 24hr private security.



Awesome location in Emeryville minutes to SF by freeway or TransBay bus -line F, Free shuttle to Bart

3 minutes away from Bay Street (shopping center) and Public Market (grouped restaurants with bar and tables to eat in).



Auguste Vende

DRE#02090399

510.421.6994



AllEastBayProperties.com

DRE#01516255



