6363 Christie Avenue #1107.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Luxurious Unique, Spacious And Remodeled With Panoramic Views Of The Bay - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! High-rise ?living with a million-dollar view!



This condo apartment has been remodeled layout to offer you 2 bedroom?s and 2 ?full bathroom?s. ?This end corner unit ?offers more privacy and the best ?unobstructed views of San Francisco Bay, downtown, Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge. Large picture windows, Floor to ceiling cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.



?Easy access to public transportation and shopping. Just a short hop into San Francisco. ?Luxury hi-rise amenities include?: 24 hour security desk with a live person, fitness center, ?swimming pool, tennis courts and a bay side lounge.

Secure covered parking ?garage for 1 car and an overflow lot for an additional car or guests. Laundry facilities on each floor of the building. Free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, AC Transit Bus, casual carpool to SF and all freeway on ramps right out your door. Walk to The Emeryville Public Market, Trader Joe's, Bay Street Mall, multiple restaurants and coffee shops and more.



*The following improvements have been made after these pictures were taken : carpet has been replaced and walls have been painted.



Available July 10, 2020.



Auguste Vendé

Sales & leasing agent

510.421.6994

DRE #02090399



All East Bay Properties

DRE #01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws.



