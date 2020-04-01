All apartments in Emeryville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:50 PM

6363 Christie Avenue #1107

6363 Christie Avenue · (330) 635-8337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxurious Unique, Spacious And Remodeled With Panoramic Views Of The Bay - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! High-rise ?living with a million-dollar view!

This condo apartment has been remodeled layout to offer you 2 bedroom?s and 2 ?full bathroom?s. ?This end corner unit ?offers more privacy and the best ?unobstructed views of San Francisco Bay, downtown, Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge. Large picture windows, Floor to ceiling cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.

?Easy access to public transportation and shopping. Just a short hop into San Francisco. ?Luxury hi-rise amenities include?: 24 hour security desk with a live person, fitness center, ?swimming pool, tennis courts and a bay side lounge.
Secure covered parking ?garage for 1 car and an overflow lot for an additional car or guests. Laundry facilities on each floor of the building. Free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, AC Transit Bus, casual carpool to SF and all freeway on ramps right out your door. Walk to The Emeryville Public Market, Trader Joe's, Bay Street Mall, multiple restaurants and coffee shops and more.

*The following improvements have been made after these pictures were taken : carpet has been replaced and walls have been painted.

Available July 10, 2020.

Auguste Vendé
Sales & leasing agent
510.421.6994
DRE #02090399

All East Bay Properties
DRE #01516255
*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE5796472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have any available units?
6363 Christie Avenue #1107 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have?
Some of 6363 Christie Avenue #1107's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Christie Avenue #1107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 pet-friendly?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 offer parking?
Yes, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 offers parking.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have a pool?
Yes, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 has a pool.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have accessible units?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6363 Christie Avenue #1107 has units with air conditioning.

