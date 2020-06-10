6 Admiral Drive #373

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage internet access sauna tennis court

Sweet and upgraded studio with tons of amenities at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - Please text or call Christine @ 917-318-8878 for view.

Vacant and easy to show!

Come home to this cute studio on the 3rd floor with a private terrace. Light and bright with an open layout. Upgraded with newer carpet, stainless steel appliances, tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom and a ceramic tile shower surround. 1 assigned garage parking space included and additional onsite parking available on a first come first serve basis.

Onsite laundry room in the building. Washers and dryers are coin operated and are clean and well maintained.

This Watergate Community contains four swimming pools, including one indoor/outdoor pool (the pool closest to the studio is junior Olympic size and heated at 82 degrees year around), four tennis courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi whirlpool baths, four racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms. Walk along the path to the marina with views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. There is an onsite HOA available 5 days a week and 24 hour security that patrols the property around the clock. The Emeryville police and fire department are across the street.

All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS and Roba's Pizza Caf. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for PG&E and internet.

No pets or smoking of any kind.



*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.



