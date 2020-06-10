All apartments in Emeryville
Emeryville, CA
6 Admiral Drive #373
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:57 AM

6 Admiral Drive #373

6 Admiral Drive · (917) 318-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 6 Admiral Drive #373 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Sweet and upgraded studio with tons of amenities at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - Please text or call Christine @ 917-318-8878 for view.
Vacant and easy to show!
Come home to this cute studio on the 3rd floor with a private terrace. Light and bright with an open layout. Upgraded with newer carpet, stainless steel appliances, tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom and a ceramic tile shower surround. 1 assigned garage parking space included and additional onsite parking available on a first come first serve basis.
Onsite laundry room in the building. Washers and dryers are coin operated and are clean and well maintained.
This Watergate Community contains four swimming pools, including one indoor/outdoor pool (the pool closest to the studio is junior Olympic size and heated at 82 degrees year around), four tennis courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi whirlpool baths, four racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms. Walk along the path to the marina with views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. There is an onsite HOA available 5 days a week and 24 hour security that patrols the property around the clock. The Emeryville police and fire department are across the street.
All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS and Roba's Pizza Caf. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for PG&E and internet.
No pets or smoking of any kind.

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

alleastbayproperties.com
Christine Gallina
Cal BRE# 01341597
All East Bay Properties
Cal BRE #01516255

(RLNE3392350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have any available units?
6 Admiral Drive #373 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have?
Some of 6 Admiral Drive #373's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Admiral Drive #373 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Admiral Drive #373 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Admiral Drive #373 pet-friendly?
No, 6 Admiral Drive #373 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 offer parking?
Yes, 6 Admiral Drive #373 does offer parking.
Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Admiral Drive #373 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have a pool?
Yes, 6 Admiral Drive #373 has a pool.
Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have accessible units?
No, 6 Admiral Drive #373 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Admiral Drive #373 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Admiral Drive #373 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Admiral Drive #373 has units with air conditioning.
