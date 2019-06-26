4445 Whitney Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Wonderful single family home located at the Arden Village neighborhood in the city of North El Monte. This property features 3 br/ 2 baths with an open floor plan that includes a dining room and a spacious living room. The updated kitchen showcase granite counter top and an abundance of cabinetry for storage. There are hardwood floors through- out and all rooms are bright and airy. This home has 1136 sq ft of living space plus a patio with 375 sq ft with permit. Lots fruit trees on the property for you to enjoy. Excellent floor plan.

