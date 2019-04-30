Rent Calculator
455 S Rowan Avenue
455 S Rowan Avenue
455 North Rowan Avenue
Location
455 North Rowan Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom back unit is ready to move in. Updated kitchen and bathroom with outside laundry. Is separate from main home which is located at front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue have any available units?
455 S Rowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 455 S Rowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 S Rowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 S Rowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue offer parking?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue have a pool?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 S Rowan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 S Rowan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
