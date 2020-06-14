95 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dublin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,334
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Dublin
42 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,111
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1033 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7075 N Mariposa Ct
7075 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1873 sqft
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4833 Fawn Way # 104
4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1401 sqft
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 - 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
7254 Cronin Cir
7254 Cronin Circle, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 BRD 1.5 bath townhouse - great location - Property Id: 294024 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1664 sqft
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
10739 Dulsie Lane
10739 Dulsie Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California. This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
6531 Nottingham Pl
6531 Nottingham Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1383 sqft
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Short term rental- up to 6 months- or month to month -Location Location!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$2,130
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,323
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1984 Taboada Ln
1984 Taboada Ln, Pleasanton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
2144 sqft
Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590 Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage. The second floor is bright and airy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Val Vista
1 Unit Available
4789 Herrin Way
4789 Herrin Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1831 sqft
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Approx. 1,831 sqft living on 10,027 sqft huge lot. Big Living room. Kitchen opens to family room. Wood floor throughout. Updated master bathroom with newer shower room.
City Guide for Dublin, CA

In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."

The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dublin, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dublin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

