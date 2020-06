Amenities

Dublin Esprit Bart Station town houses. 4 bed/2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliance. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Huge shower in master bath room. Walk to Bart Station. No need for BART parking. Close to freeways, transportation and restaurants and shopping area.

