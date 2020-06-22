All apartments in Downey
9017 Suva Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9017 Suva Street

9017 Suva Street
Location

9017 Suva Street, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don't look further this is the perfect house to convert into your new home. Lease with the option to buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Suva Street have any available units?
9017 Suva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 9017 Suva Street currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Suva Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Suva Street pet-friendly?
No, 9017 Suva Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9017 Suva Street offer parking?
No, 9017 Suva Street does not offer parking.
Does 9017 Suva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Suva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Suva Street have a pool?
No, 9017 Suva Street does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Suva Street have accessible units?
No, 9017 Suva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Suva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9017 Suva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9017 Suva Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9017 Suva Street does not have units with air conditioning.
