Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Bathrooms have been completely remodeled, and a fenced back yard to enjoy.

For a virtual tour, please follow the link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7keZYrOmRlyGLgeZ15M

Zabace Property Management 530-757-2818



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4782817)