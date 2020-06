Amenities

Newly built detached one bedroom one bath home in downtown Davis. Walking distance to UC Davis. In-unit W/D. One reserved parking spot.



Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.



Sorry, no pets.



First, last, and deposit due before move-in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.