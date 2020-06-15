1819 Perennial Ter

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood. An upstairs in-law unit is perfect for a couple or private individual, quiet and peaceful setting near to the club's pool and hot tub. One bedroom, one bathroom, nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus a living room and hardwood floors. You will have access to the state of art gym and club house with salt water pool, hot tub, community room and pool table. Walking to the best grocery story on the corner. The community has a mini farm with U pick fruit activities for the families in the fall. Bus line is near by. $1600 rent and $3000 security deposit. You will love it. Hurry.. One shared garage parking included and tenant pays $60 a month for water, sewer and garbage to owner.

There is a $250 non-refundable holding fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4807373)