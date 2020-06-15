All apartments in Davis
1819 Perennial Ter
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1819 Perennial Ter

1819 Perennial Ter · (530) 564-7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA 95616
North Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1819 Perennial Ter · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood. An upstairs in-law unit is perfect for a couple or private individual, quiet and peaceful setting near to the club's pool and hot tub. One bedroom, one bathroom, nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus a living room and hardwood floors. You will have access to the state of art gym and club house with salt water pool, hot tub, community room and pool table. Walking to the best grocery story on the corner. The community has a mini farm with U pick fruit activities for the families in the fall. Bus line is near by. $1600 rent and $3000 security deposit. You will love it. Hurry.. One shared garage parking included and tenant pays $60 a month for water, sewer and garbage to owner.
There is a $250 non-refundable holding fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Perennial Ter have any available units?
1819 Perennial Ter has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1819 Perennial Ter have?
Some of 1819 Perennial Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Perennial Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Perennial Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Perennial Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Perennial Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1819 Perennial Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Perennial Ter does offer parking.
Does 1819 Perennial Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Perennial Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Perennial Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1819 Perennial Ter has a pool.
Does 1819 Perennial Ter have accessible units?
No, 1819 Perennial Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Perennial Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Perennial Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Perennial Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Perennial Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
