Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A

Immaculate FURNISHED Rental In Exclusive Ocean Close Gated Community!! - Fully furnished and completely remodeled beach condo located behind the guarded gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community! This is where you want to be. Great open floor plan with all the amenities, come see for yourself. Newer kitchen and bath, both with beautiful blonde cabinets and granite counter tops. Neutral walls and bamboo flooring throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Enjoy the walking trail to the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel and St. Regis Resort! (Just under 1 mile) Resort-like facilities include a sparkling pool, 3 spa's (1 with ocean view), and clubhouse. 24 hour guard gated Ritz Pointe community adjacent to the St. Regis Resort & Spa. Only a bike ride away from the Dana Point Harbor restaurants, shopping and more! Internet included; Rental rate $2,600 - $3,000 depends on length of lease and time of year.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3958810)