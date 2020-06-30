All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A
Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A

48 Corniche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

48 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Immaculate FURNISHED Rental In Exclusive Ocean Close Gated Community!! - Fully furnished and completely remodeled beach condo located behind the guarded gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community! This is where you want to be. Great open floor plan with all the amenities, come see for yourself. Newer kitchen and bath, both with beautiful blonde cabinets and granite counter tops. Neutral walls and bamboo flooring throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Enjoy the walking trail to the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel and St. Regis Resort! (Just under 1 mile) Resort-like facilities include a sparkling pool, 3 spa's (1 with ocean view), and clubhouse. 24 hour guard gated Ritz Pointe community adjacent to the St. Regis Resort & Spa. Only a bike ride away from the Dana Point Harbor restaurants, shopping and more! Internet included; Rental rate $2,600 - $3,000 depends on length of lease and time of year.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3958810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A have any available units?
Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A have?
Some of Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A pet-friendly?
No, Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A offer parking?
No, Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A does not offer parking.
Does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A have a pool?
Yes, Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A has a pool.
Does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A have accessible units?
No, Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, Furnished - 48 Corniche Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
