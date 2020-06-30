All apartments in Dana Point
8 Saint Michael

8 Saint Michael · No Longer Available
Location

8 Saint Michael, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Truly a fantastic opportunity to lease within the 24 hour guard gated community of Monarch Beach! An exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with Loft, detached residence in the Antigua tract. This residence has had over $225,000 spent in upgrades! An outstanding open and spacious floor plan with renovations that include gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and remodeled kitchen cabinetry. Upgraded light fixtures throughout, custom built-in office furniture, new heating and air conditioning systems with all new ducting, remodeled bathrooms, newer exterior and interior painting with 6" baseboard, whole house Pex piping, Noritz tankless water heater, 3 Toto toilets, custom window tinting, custom window coverings, custom electric lighting in closets, electric awning in rear patio area, outstanding hardscape and landscaping, Aquasauna Whole House Water Filtration system, custom wood, travertine and carpet flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage with granite finished floor, storage rafters and cabinetry! This residence absolutely shows like a model! Walking distance to both Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts as well as the world renowned Salt Creek Beach! This gated community provides a private park area and private access to the "beach trail". Outstanding proximity to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, Dana Point Harbor and the Lantern District with all of its restaurants and shopping amenities! This is an ocean close must see residence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Saint Michael have any available units?
8 Saint Michael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Saint Michael have?
Some of 8 Saint Michael's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Saint Michael currently offering any rent specials?
8 Saint Michael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Saint Michael pet-friendly?
No, 8 Saint Michael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 8 Saint Michael offer parking?
Yes, 8 Saint Michael offers parking.
Does 8 Saint Michael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Saint Michael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Saint Michael have a pool?
No, 8 Saint Michael does not have a pool.
Does 8 Saint Michael have accessible units?
No, 8 Saint Michael does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Saint Michael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Saint Michael has units with dishwashers.

