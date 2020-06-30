8 Saint Michael

Amenities

Truly a fantastic opportunity to lease within the 24 hour guard gated community of Monarch Beach! An exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with Loft, detached residence in the Antigua tract. This residence has had over $225,000 spent in upgrades! An outstanding open and spacious floor plan with renovations that include gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and remodeled kitchen cabinetry. Upgraded light fixtures throughout, custom built-in office furniture, new heating and air conditioning systems with all new ducting, remodeled bathrooms, newer exterior and interior painting with 6" baseboard, whole house Pex piping, Noritz tankless water heater, 3 Toto toilets, custom window tinting, custom window coverings, custom electric lighting in closets, electric awning in rear patio area, outstanding hardscape and landscaping, Aquasauna Whole House Water Filtration system, custom wood, travertine and carpet flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage with granite finished floor, storage rafters and cabinetry! This residence absolutely shows like a model! Walking distance to both Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts as well as the world renowned Salt Creek Beach! This gated community provides a private park area and private access to the "beach trail". Outstanding proximity to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, Dana Point Harbor and the Lantern District with all of its restaurants and shopping amenities! This is an ocean close must see residence!