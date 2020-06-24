79 Palm Beach Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Be absolutely dazzled by this spectacular Dana Point ocean, city and sunset view home that has been remodeled from the studs, to delight only the most discriminating eyes. Situated in an exclusive and well-sought-after private, gated community of Monarch Beach, and located in one of the best school districts in Orange County, this exquisite, contemporary designed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath domicile features a stunning epicurean kitchen that is sure to please a gourmand. The fabulous chef’s kitchen boasts an oversized custom quartz island with Bertazzoni appliances and ample cabinetry and pantry. The living room features built-in electric fireplace accented with an over a century old reclaimed Kentucky wood. Light-colored wood floors throughout and custom glass staircase railings add pure elegance to this stunning modern home. Only the best quality materials were used to heighten the prestige and exclusive location of this home. Monthly maid service will be provided and paid for by landlords.

Be the first to enjoy this just-remodeled happy, beautiful home. Minimum12 month lease - Unfurnished