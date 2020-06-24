All apartments in Dana Point
79 Palm Beach Court · No Longer Available
Dana Point
Location

79 Palm Beach Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Be absolutely dazzled by this spectacular Dana Point ocean, city and sunset view home that has been remodeled from the studs, to delight only the most discriminating eyes. Situated in an exclusive and well-sought-after private, gated community of Monarch Beach, and located in one of the best school districts in Orange County, this exquisite, contemporary designed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath domicile features a stunning epicurean kitchen that is sure to please a gourmand. The fabulous chef’s kitchen boasts an oversized custom quartz island with Bertazzoni appliances and ample cabinetry and pantry. The living room features built-in electric fireplace accented with an over a century old reclaimed Kentucky wood. Light-colored wood floors throughout and custom glass staircase railings add pure elegance to this stunning modern home. Only the best quality materials were used to heighten the prestige and exclusive location of this home. Monthly maid service will be provided and paid for by landlords.
Be the first to enjoy this just-remodeled happy, beautiful home. Minimum12 month lease - Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Palm Beach Court have any available units?
79 Palm Beach Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Palm Beach Court have?
Some of 79 Palm Beach Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Palm Beach Court currently offering any rent specials?
79 Palm Beach Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Palm Beach Court pet-friendly?
No, 79 Palm Beach Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 79 Palm Beach Court offer parking?
No, 79 Palm Beach Court does not offer parking.
Does 79 Palm Beach Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Palm Beach Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Palm Beach Court have a pool?
No, 79 Palm Beach Court does not have a pool.
Does 79 Palm Beach Court have accessible units?
No, 79 Palm Beach Court does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Palm Beach Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Palm Beach Court has units with dishwashers.
