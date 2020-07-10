Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

7 Wightman Ct. Available 01/01/21 Furnished Ocean View Villa in Beautiful Dana Point! BRAND NEW AC! - Hear the waves crash from the panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, sunset view patio! Recently remodeled (2014), fully furnished, upper level, end unit Villa, located in the prestigious gated Tennis Villas of Monarch Beach. Best location in the community! Open up the French Doors to feel the amazing refreshing ocean breezes flow throughout the light and bright Villa. BRAND NEW AC INSTALLED! Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and convenient patio off kitchen (one of two), perfect for a BBQ and entertaining! Extra spacious and open living room open to formal dining room with large second balcony, perfect for watching the year round breathtaking ocean views! Spacious master suite, also with ocean views and convenient guest bedroom and second bathroom. Convenient two car garage located directly below. Enjoy the community amenities pool and spa, or walk right across the street to the newly renovated Monarch Beach Resort and Spa, Monarch Links Golf Course, Ritz Carlton, and Salt Creek Beach. Hop on a trolley or bike to downtown Dana Point or Laguna Beach to enjoy shopping, restaurants, harbor, and more! All furniture in home is included in rent amount. Lease term negotiable. Pet friendly with deposit. Lease terms negotiable. Rates range from $4000/mo - $6000/mo depending on time of year and lease length. $400 cleaning fee. Short term leases include all utilities. Inquire for availability. Call Amy Fluent (949) 606-2926 or email AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



(RLNE3544033)