Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
7 Wightman Ct.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

7 Wightman Ct.

7 Wightman Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Wightman Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7 Wightman Ct. Available 01/01/21 Furnished Ocean View Villa in Beautiful Dana Point! BRAND NEW AC! - Hear the waves crash from the panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, sunset view patio! Recently remodeled (2014), fully furnished, upper level, end unit Villa, located in the prestigious gated Tennis Villas of Monarch Beach. Best location in the community! Open up the French Doors to feel the amazing refreshing ocean breezes flow throughout the light and bright Villa. BRAND NEW AC INSTALLED! Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and convenient patio off kitchen (one of two), perfect for a BBQ and entertaining! Extra spacious and open living room open to formal dining room with large second balcony, perfect for watching the year round breathtaking ocean views! Spacious master suite, also with ocean views and convenient guest bedroom and second bathroom. Convenient two car garage located directly below. Enjoy the community amenities pool and spa, or walk right across the street to the newly renovated Monarch Beach Resort and Spa, Monarch Links Golf Course, Ritz Carlton, and Salt Creek Beach. Hop on a trolley or bike to downtown Dana Point or Laguna Beach to enjoy shopping, restaurants, harbor, and more! All furniture in home is included in rent amount. Lease term negotiable. Pet friendly with deposit. Lease terms negotiable. Rates range from $4000/mo - $6000/mo depending on time of year and lease length. $400 cleaning fee. Short term leases include all utilities. Inquire for availability. Call Amy Fluent (949) 606-2926 or email AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

(RLNE3544033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

