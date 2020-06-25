Amenities

Welcome to the charming seaside neighborhood of Chelsea Point, a Monarch Beach community of Dana Point. Three bedrooms plus den, two-and-a-half baths and spacious living areas highlight the bright interior of this home which features bamboo and stone flooring throughout - no carpet. The quiet neighborhood's BEST "interior" location makes this the perfect place to call home. A generous wrap-around yard with lush palms and foliage, offers spacious patios to enjoy the outdoors. The living room with cozy fireplace has vaulted ceilings and an abundance of light. The upgraded kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters is perfect for cooking and entertaining. Retreat each night to the luxurious master suite with Spa bath featuring a jetted soaking tub and rain shower. The detached home also offers french doors, plantation shutters, interior laundry room, central AC, and an attached direct access two-car garage. Walk just steps across the street to Strand Beach where you can stroll on the sand or along the boardwalk. Characterized by it's Cape Cod styling Chelsea Point is a quaint, gated and pristine enclave of just 32 homes most notably situated between Ritz Carlton Drive and Shoreline Drive one block from restaurants, shops; and nearby Five Star hotels, entertainment and Championship golf.