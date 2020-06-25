All apartments in Dana Point
7 Chelsea

7 Chelsea Pt · No Longer Available
Location

7 Chelsea Pt, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the charming seaside neighborhood of Chelsea Point, a Monarch Beach community of Dana Point. Three bedrooms plus den, two-and-a-half baths and spacious living areas highlight the bright interior of this home which features bamboo and stone flooring throughout - no carpet. The quiet neighborhood's BEST "interior" location makes this the perfect place to call home. A generous wrap-around yard with lush palms and foliage, offers spacious patios to enjoy the outdoors. The living room with cozy fireplace has vaulted ceilings and an abundance of light. The upgraded kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters is perfect for cooking and entertaining. Retreat each night to the luxurious master suite with Spa bath featuring a jetted soaking tub and rain shower. The detached home also offers french doors, plantation shutters, interior laundry room, central AC, and an attached direct access two-car garage. Walk just steps across the street to Strand Beach where you can stroll on the sand or along the boardwalk. Characterized by it's Cape Cod styling Chelsea Point is a quaint, gated and pristine enclave of just 32 homes most notably situated between Ritz Carlton Drive and Shoreline Drive one block from restaurants, shops; and nearby Five Star hotels, entertainment and Championship golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Chelsea have any available units?
7 Chelsea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Chelsea have?
Some of 7 Chelsea's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Chelsea currently offering any rent specials?
7 Chelsea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Chelsea pet-friendly?
No, 7 Chelsea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 7 Chelsea offer parking?
Yes, 7 Chelsea offers parking.
Does 7 Chelsea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Chelsea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Chelsea have a pool?
No, 7 Chelsea does not have a pool.
Does 7 Chelsea have accessible units?
No, 7 Chelsea does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Chelsea have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Chelsea does not have units with dishwashers.
