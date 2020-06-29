69 Monarch Beach Resort S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

NEW construction, never lived in! The gated Grand Monarch community built by William Lyon Signature Homes. This home is adjacent to the

Monarch Beach Resort & Spa. This home is Plan 2 providing single level living with all bedrooms on the ground

level. Plus there is lower level space with a wet bar, game room or movie space, half bath and laundry. The home has smart home pre-wire. Kitchen

appliances are Sub Zero, Wolf and Asko. The home is upgraded with designer selected flooring, counter tops and tile work. Direct entrance two car

garage. Complete landscaped large yard includes BBQ, sink, fireplace and seating area.