69 Monarch Beach Resort S

Amenities
NEW construction, never lived in! The gated Grand Monarch community built by William Lyon Signature Homes. This home is adjacent to the
Monarch Beach Resort & Spa. This home is Plan 2 providing single level living with all bedrooms on the ground
level. Plus there is lower level space with a wet bar, game room or movie space, half bath and laundry. The home has smart home pre-wire. Kitchen
appliances are Sub Zero, Wolf and Asko. The home is upgraded with designer selected flooring, counter tops and tile work. Direct entrance two car
garage. Complete landscaped large yard includes BBQ, sink, fireplace and seating area.