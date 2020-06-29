All apartments in Dana Point
Location

69 Monarch Beach Resort S, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEW construction, never lived in! The gated Grand Monarch community built by William Lyon Signature Homes. This home is adjacent to the
Monarch Beach Resort & Spa. This home is Plan 2 providing single level living with all bedrooms on the ground
level. Plus there is lower level space with a wet bar, game room or movie space, half bath and laundry. The home has smart home pre-wire. Kitchen
appliances are Sub Zero, Wolf and Asko. The home is upgraded with designer selected flooring, counter tops and tile work. Direct entrance two car
garage. Complete landscaped large yard includes BBQ, sink, fireplace and seating area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S have any available units?
69 Monarch Beach Resort S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S have?
Some of 69 Monarch Beach Resort S's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Monarch Beach Resort S currently offering any rent specials?
69 Monarch Beach Resort S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Monarch Beach Resort S pet-friendly?
No, 69 Monarch Beach Resort S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S offer parking?
Yes, 69 Monarch Beach Resort S offers parking.
Does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Monarch Beach Resort S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S have a pool?
No, 69 Monarch Beach Resort S does not have a pool.
Does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S have accessible units?
No, 69 Monarch Beach Resort S does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Monarch Beach Resort S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Monarch Beach Resort S has units with dishwashers.
