6 Logo Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings. There are Two Bedroom w/Two Full Bathrooms Downstairs & One Bedroom/Office & Bathroom w/Step In Shower on the Main Level. Air Conditioning, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator are part of the rent. Other Features include Plantation Shutters, Central Music System, Family Room Fire Place, Patios off the Master Bedroom & Family Room and Direct Garage Access. The Encantamar Community, a gated Community w/Association Pool & Hot Tub, is in an Awesome Location within minutes of the Beach, Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, etc. NO Pets.