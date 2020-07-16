All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

6 Logo Vista

6 Logo Vis · (949) 510-8211
Location

6 Logo Vis, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1878 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings. There are Two Bedroom w/Two Full Bathrooms Downstairs & One Bedroom/Office & Bathroom w/Step In Shower on the Main Level. Air Conditioning, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator are part of the rent. Other Features include Plantation Shutters, Central Music System, Family Room Fire Place, Patios off the Master Bedroom & Family Room and Direct Garage Access. The Encantamar Community, a gated Community w/Association Pool & Hot Tub, is in an Awesome Location within minutes of the Beach, Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, etc. NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6 Logo Vista have any available units?
6 Logo Vista has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Logo Vista have?
Some of 6 Logo Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Logo Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6 Logo Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Logo Vista pet-friendly?
No, 6 Logo Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 6 Logo Vista offer parking?
Yes, 6 Logo Vista offers parking.
Does 6 Logo Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Logo Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Logo Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6 Logo Vista has a pool.
Does 6 Logo Vista have accessible units?
No, 6 Logo Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Logo Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Logo Vista has units with dishwashers.

