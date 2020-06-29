All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
552 Doheny Way
552 Doheny Way

552 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Location

552 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Like New Condo At Doheny Beach! - This is the quietest, closest and newest residential community to world famous Doheny State Beach. Three levels so no one is above or below you plus tall vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, two spacious bedroom suites with two full bathrooms and walk in closets. Half bathroom in the main living area with washer/dryer, air conditioning, and more. This is easy beach living as the HOA maintains this new and beautiful South Cove community. A giant three car garage with 220V for electric cars and community pool and spa. Living close to Dana Point marina, shops, restaurants with quick and easy access to freeway has never been better. Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4212673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Doheny Way have any available units?
552 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Doheny Way have?
Some of 552 Doheny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
552 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 552 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 552 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 552 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 552 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Doheny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Doheny Way have a pool?
Yes, 552 Doheny Way has a pool.
Does 552 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 552 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Doheny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
