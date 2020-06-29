552 Doheny Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Like New Condo At Doheny Beach! - This is the quietest, closest and newest residential community to world famous Doheny State Beach. Three levels so no one is above or below you plus tall vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, two spacious bedroom suites with two full bathrooms and walk in closets. Half bathroom in the main living area with washer/dryer, air conditioning, and more. This is easy beach living as the HOA maintains this new and beautiful South Cove community. A giant three car garage with 220V for electric cars and community pool and spa. Living close to Dana Point marina, shops, restaurants with quick and easy access to freeway has never been better. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4212673)