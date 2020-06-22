All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

46 Corniche Drive

46 Corniche Dr · (951) 315-2084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Lovely, newly refurbished, first floor condo with level access, calls you to enjoy the best that South Orange County has to offer. Located in the gated community of Monarch Hills, this home is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Golf Links. Enjoy the scenic and delightful walk to Salt Creek beach and park without having to remove your car. With a master king bed, queen guest room, and queen pull out sofa, this comfortable units sleeps 6. High speed wireless, and internet capable flat screens with Roku stream, accommodates both work and play. Of particular advantage is the private patio which has access to a grassy greenbelt with view of landscaping and no one in front! Enjoy the best balance between resort and convenience of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Corniche Drive have any available units?
46 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 46 Corniche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
46 Corniche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 46 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 46 Corniche Drive offer parking?
No, 46 Corniche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 46 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Corniche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Corniche Drive have a pool?
No, 46 Corniche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 46 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 46 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Corniche Drive has units with dishwashers.
