46 Corniche Drive

Lovely, newly refurbished, first floor condo with level access, calls you to enjoy the best that South Orange County has to offer. Located in the gated community of Monarch Hills, this home is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Golf Links. Enjoy the scenic and delightful walk to Salt Creek beach and park without having to remove your car. With a master king bed, queen guest room, and queen pull out sofa, this comfortable units sleeps 6. High speed wireless, and internet capable flat screens with Roku stream, accommodates both work and play. Of particular advantage is the private patio which has access to a grassy greenbelt with view of landscaping and no one in front! Enjoy the best balance between resort and convenience of home.