432 Doheny Way

Available furnished OR unfurnished. You are going to love this brand new condo that is walking distance to Doheny Beach, Dana Point Harbor, shopping, restaurants, and endless water activities. This upgraded home is in excellent condition. Featuring a modern white kitchen with soft close drawers, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove. At the ground level and front door entrance there is a private and gated patio to the unit that is BBQ hook up ready. The second level features an open concept living space with the kitchen, large windows and a stackable washer and dryer. The third and final level is a large master suite and bathroom. The bathroom features dual sinks and upgraded granite countertops. High ceilings. Air Conditioning. Washer and Dryer in unit. One car attached garage. Community pool. No pets or smoking please.