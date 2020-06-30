All apartments in Dana Point
432 Doheny Way
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

432 Doheny Way

432 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Location

432 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available furnished OR unfurnished. You are going to love this brand new condo that is walking distance to Doheny Beach, Dana Point Harbor, shopping, restaurants, and endless water activities. This upgraded home is in excellent condition. Featuring a modern white kitchen with soft close drawers, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove. At the ground level and front door entrance there is a private and gated patio to the unit that is BBQ hook up ready. The second level features an open concept living space with the kitchen, large windows and a stackable washer and dryer. The third and final level is a large master suite and bathroom. The bathroom features dual sinks and upgraded granite countertops. High ceilings. Air Conditioning. Washer and Dryer in unit. One car attached garage. Community pool. No pets or smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Doheny Way have any available units?
432 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Doheny Way have?
Some of 432 Doheny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
432 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 432 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 432 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 432 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 432 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 Doheny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Doheny Way have a pool?
Yes, 432 Doheny Way has a pool.
Does 432 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 432 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Doheny Way does not have units with dishwashers.

