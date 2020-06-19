All apartments in Dana Point
42 Corniche Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

42 Corniche Drive

42 Corniche Dr · (562) 330-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Live like you are on a vacation everyday!Located in the exclusive gated community of Rich Pointe. This ground level unit in a highly desirable location overlooking a greenbelt with ocean views. The unit has been completely remodeled, it features a beautiful gourmet kitchen remodeled with tons of gorgeous custom cabinets, high end countertop and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Another updated bathroom and generous sized bedroom with walk in closet perfect for your child or guests. Separate dining area opens next to the grand living room with a beautiful travertine fireplace. Private laundry included. Walking trail leads to the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel and St. Regis Resort! (Just under 1 mile) 24-hour guard gated Ritz Pointe community adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort .This is definitely luxury living in Resort Style community with luxury amenities...spas with grand ocean views, Olympic pool, club house, gym. For more info.. Call or Text Sunny Choi 562-330-1000 or email sunnyandanna21@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Corniche Drive have any available units?
42 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 42 Corniche Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Corniche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 42 Corniche Drive offer parking?
No, 42 Corniche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 42 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Corniche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Corniche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 42 Corniche Drive has a pool.
Does 42 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Corniche Drive has units with dishwashers.
