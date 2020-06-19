42 Corniche Drive

Amenities

Live like you are on a vacation everyday!Located in the exclusive gated community of Rich Pointe. This ground level unit in a highly desirable location overlooking a greenbelt with ocean views. The unit has been completely remodeled, it features a beautiful gourmet kitchen remodeled with tons of gorgeous custom cabinets, high end countertop and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Another updated bathroom and generous sized bedroom with walk in closet perfect for your child or guests. Separate dining area opens next to the grand living room with a beautiful travertine fireplace. Private laundry included. Walking trail leads to the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel and St. Regis Resort! (Just under 1 mile) 24-hour guard gated Ritz Pointe community adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort .This is definitely luxury living in Resort Style community with luxury amenities...spas with grand ocean views, Olympic pool, club house, gym. For more info.. Call or Text Sunny Choi 562-330-1000 or email sunnyandanna21@gmail.com