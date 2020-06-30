40 Corniche Unit E

Amenities

Stunning OCEAN VIEW! - Stunning OCEAN VIEW! Property is currently under construction. Construction will be completed in the next few weeks. Upgrades to include: Two huge picture windows, framing the beautiful ocean view, all new paint, hardware, lights and much more!



Walk directly into this gorgeous, ground-level, Monarch Beach condo! Highlights include, a spacious, open living room with fireplace and adjoining dining room. Sliding doors open onto a private patio, perfect for enjoying barbecues or morning coffee. Sunny galley kitchen offers plenty of storage, counter space and recessed lights. Roomy back master bedroom includes walk-in closet, bathroom with step-in shower, vanity area and sliders to the back patio. Laundry is located on the patio, in separate closet with additional room for storage. Ritz Pointe is an exclusive 24-hour guard gated community located one mile from the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel, Monarch Beach Resort, Cinpolis Theaters, upscale shopping, restaurants and so much more!! Resort-like facilities include a sparkling pool, 3 spas (1 with ocean view), and clubhouse. Only a bike ride away from the Dana Point Harbor restaurants, shopping and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4827591)