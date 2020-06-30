All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

40 Corniche Unit E

40 Corniche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

40 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Stunning OCEAN VIEW! - Stunning OCEAN VIEW! Property is currently under construction. Construction will be completed in the next few weeks. Upgrades to include: Two huge picture windows, framing the beautiful ocean view, all new paint, hardware, lights and much more!

Walk directly into this gorgeous, ground-level, Monarch Beach condo! Highlights include, a spacious, open living room with fireplace and adjoining dining room. Sliding doors open onto a private patio, perfect for enjoying barbecues or morning coffee. Sunny galley kitchen offers plenty of storage, counter space and recessed lights. Roomy back master bedroom includes walk-in closet, bathroom with step-in shower, vanity area and sliders to the back patio. Laundry is located on the patio, in separate closet with additional room for storage. Ritz Pointe is an exclusive 24-hour guard gated community located one mile from the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel, Monarch Beach Resort, Cinpolis Theaters, upscale shopping, restaurants and so much more!! Resort-like facilities include a sparkling pool, 3 spas (1 with ocean view), and clubhouse. Only a bike ride away from the Dana Point Harbor restaurants, shopping and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Corniche Unit E have any available units?
40 Corniche Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Corniche Unit E have?
Some of 40 Corniche Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Corniche Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
40 Corniche Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Corniche Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 40 Corniche Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 40 Corniche Unit E offer parking?
No, 40 Corniche Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 40 Corniche Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Corniche Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Corniche Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 40 Corniche Unit E has a pool.
Does 40 Corniche Unit E have accessible units?
No, 40 Corniche Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Corniche Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Corniche Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.

