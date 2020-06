35827 Beach Road

Amenities

SPECTACULAR CONTEMPORARY OCEAN FRONT HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPISTRANO BAY DISTRICT (WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY PATROL) IN CAPISTRANO BEACH. THIS BEAUTIFUL AND VERY SECLUDED BEACH FRONT HOME SITS DIRECTLY ON THE SAND AND HAS FOUR (4) BEDROOMS, FIVE (5) BATHROOMS AND TWO (2) HALF BATHS WITH 3,114 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA. OUTSIDE YOU CAN RELAX ON THE LARGE 1,693 SQUARE FEET OF OUTSIDE DECKING OR TAKE A CHAIR OR TOWEL ONTO THE SAND TO WATCH SURFERS AT THE RENOWN POCHE SURF BREAK. ENJOY WATCHING DOLPHINS, PELICANS AND SEA GULLS DIVE FOR THE MORNING BREAKFAST WHILE HAVING YOUR FIRST CUP OF COFFEE READING THE MORNING PAPER. SPACIOUS 670 SQUARE FOOT ATTACHED GARAGE, OUTSIDE BASKETBALL HOOP AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING ON PROPERTY. COMING OFF THE BEACH, ENJOY AND OUTDOOR SHOWER AND HOT TUB. THIS HOME IS BY FAR ONE OF THE NICEST PROPERTIES AMONG BEACH RENTALS AND OFFERS THE PRIVACY AND COMFORTS OF A FIVE STAR RESORT BUT THE CONVENIENCE OF YOUR OWN HOME. CALL OR TEXT STEVE BROWN FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING AT (949) 412-0688.