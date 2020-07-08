35022 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RnqcPrxXh62&mls=1



Luxury Live Auction! Bidding to start from $1,650,000! Pristinely situated in the heart of Capistrano Beach, discover an exceptional and completely remodeled brand new custom home sprawling over 2,800 square feet and offering 4 bedrooms and 5 baths. Located in the highly desirable Palisades neighborhood, this coastal contemporary beach home was just completed and offers the most discerning buyer the ultimate in luxury living while being in close proximity to all things Capo Beach. Enter through the custom front door upon an expansive great room featuring stunning water feature, impressive and oversized chef's kitchen and separate family room and dining area with custom lighting. The chef's kitchen offers ocean views, top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry and gorgeous quartz counter tops, all centered around a waterfall edge eat-up island complete with custom stonework. The master-suite features vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, direct access to a private patio and a spa-like master bath featuring an oversized rain shower with designer finishes, a large soaking tub and dual-vanity complete with back lit mirrors.