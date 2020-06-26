All apartments in Dana Point
34619 Calle Portola

34619 Calle Portola · No Longer Available
Location

34619 Calle Portola, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Don’t let the vicinity of the 5 Freeway stop you from taking a look at this beautiful, bright and airy home located on the cul-de-sac of the highly desirable community of Capistrano Beach! The home has lots of space and ocean views! The owners have frequent backyard BBQ parties and never a complaint from overnight guests. Watch incredible sunset ocean views, 4th of July fireworks from 2nd floor spacious bonus room or balcony! Four bedrooms, each with full bath! Large master bedroom, large walk-in closet including jacuzzi tub, dual sided fireplace! Wonderful sunrise and romantic moon views from master bedroom’s two oversized windows. Beautiful foothill views from other two windows. Remodeled large white kitchen with designer floor tiles that sparkle like the ocean sand. Your whole family will enjoy living-entertaining family and friends. Respectful, friendly neighbors. No HOA dues. Lots of new building and improvements in neighborhood which translates into appreciation from day one. Solar City panels keep costs low even in summer! Owners selling to downsize, live closer to grandchildren. Features include: quartz counters, granite island, Wolf oven/range, can lighting, LED throughout, wood laminate flooring, RV parking, professional BBQ island, large hardscaped backyard, 5 minutes to Dana Point Harbor, and so much more! We hope you’ll visit and experience this home, the ocean breeze and views. Plan to visit before it’s too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

