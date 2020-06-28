34596 Via Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super floor plan with two first floor entries. One through the attached over sized two car garage that leads to one of the bedrooms and bathroom and also the washer/dryer hook-ups closet and coat closets. Secondly is the formal entry with with foyer that leads directly to the wrap around stairwell and up to the main floor. Upstairs you will find a fireplace with hearth, a cozy living room, a separate kitchen with wrap around counters, a double sink, dishwasher, and a viewing window overlooking the vaulted ceilings and staircase with chandelier. Additionally, a second bedroom and bath with tons of windows and light. Ok to submit on pet (breed restrictions apply).