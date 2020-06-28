All apartments in Dana Point
34596 Via Verde

34596 via Verde · No Longer Available
Location

34596 via Verde, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super floor plan with two first floor entries. One through the attached over sized two car garage that leads to one of the bedrooms and bathroom and also the washer/dryer hook-ups closet and coat closets. Secondly is the formal entry with with foyer that leads directly to the wrap around stairwell and up to the main floor. Upstairs you will find a fireplace with hearth, a cozy living room, a separate kitchen with wrap around counters, a double sink, dishwasher, and a viewing window overlooking the vaulted ceilings and staircase with chandelier. Additionally, a second bedroom and bath with tons of windows and light. Ok to submit on pet (breed restrictions apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34596 Via Verde have any available units?
34596 Via Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34596 Via Verde have?
Some of 34596 Via Verde's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34596 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34596 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34596 Via Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 34596 Via Verde is pet friendly.
Does 34596 Via Verde offer parking?
Yes, 34596 Via Verde offers parking.
Does 34596 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34596 Via Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34596 Via Verde have a pool?
No, 34596 Via Verde does not have a pool.
Does 34596 Via Verde have accessible units?
No, 34596 Via Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34596 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34596 Via Verde has units with dishwashers.
