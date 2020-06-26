All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

34516 Via Verde

34516 via Verde · No Longer Available
Location

34516 via Verde, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

Welcome home to Capistrano Beach. Relax all day on your private rooftop deck with peek-a-boo ocean views, spectacular sunsets as well as space for table, chairs and BBQ. Enter your home to vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan between the family room and kitchen. Open the double doors off the living room and connect your indoor living space with the living room balcony. The balcony is a perfect place to enjoy a late morning breakfast, afternoon sunshine and the ocean breeze all year long. Escape to your private master bedroom that is full of natural light throughout the day and has recessed lighting. Close to shops this home is also walking distance to Pines Park and the beach. Enjoy a unique beach cottage experience all year long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34516 Via Verde have any available units?
34516 Via Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34516 Via Verde have?
Some of 34516 Via Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34516 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34516 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34516 Via Verde pet-friendly?
No, 34516 Via Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34516 Via Verde offer parking?
No, 34516 Via Verde does not offer parking.
Does 34516 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34516 Via Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34516 Via Verde have a pool?
No, 34516 Via Verde does not have a pool.
Does 34516 Via Verde have accessible units?
No, 34516 Via Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34516 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 34516 Via Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
