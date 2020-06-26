34516 Via Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome home to Capistrano Beach. Relax all day on your private rooftop deck with peek-a-boo ocean views, spectacular sunsets as well as space for table, chairs and BBQ. Enter your home to vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan between the family room and kitchen. Open the double doors off the living room and connect your indoor living space with the living room balcony. The balcony is a perfect place to enjoy a late morning breakfast, afternoon sunshine and the ocean breeze all year long. Escape to your private master bedroom that is full of natural light throughout the day and has recessed lighting. Close to shops this home is also walking distance to Pines Park and the beach. Enjoy a unique beach cottage experience all year long.