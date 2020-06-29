34464 Via Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely the best rental in Capo Beach! Your clients will fall in love with this totally remodeled 3 bdrm single level townhome. Beautiful all new designer

vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home is filled with light and warmth. The focal point of the great room is the newly designed fireplace that

is already wired for HDMI for your flat screen TV. The kitchen is modern with quartz counters and two tone cabinets complete with convenient desk.

The lighting is new as is all the wiring in the home. The master bedroom will accommodate a king bed and there is a walk-in closet, new shower and quartz counters. All the faucets and connections have been replaced and new toilets as well. There is central heating and air conditioning and new

modern ceiling fans compliment the dining areas and the master. New paint throughout in a soft color palette, new baseboards, new hardware and recessed lighting complete the picture. Something you rarely find in a rental-this home has a 3 car garage( new garage door is being installed on the 2 car side which has a vaulted ceiling to allow even a large SUV to fit comfortably. Be the first to enjoy this special home!