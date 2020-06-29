All apartments in Dana Point
34464 Via Verde

34464 Via Verde · No Longer Available
Location

34464 Via Verde, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely the best rental in Capo Beach! Your clients will fall in love with this totally remodeled 3 bdrm single level townhome. Beautiful all new designer
vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home is filled with light and warmth. The focal point of the great room is the newly designed fireplace that
is already wired for HDMI for your flat screen TV. The kitchen is modern with quartz counters and two tone cabinets complete with convenient desk.
The lighting is new as is all the wiring in the home. The master bedroom will accommodate a king bed and there is a walk-in closet, new shower and quartz counters. All the faucets and connections have been replaced and new toilets as well. There is central heating and air conditioning and new
modern ceiling fans compliment the dining areas and the master. New paint throughout in a soft color palette, new baseboards, new hardware and recessed lighting complete the picture. Something you rarely find in a rental-this home has a 3 car garage( new garage door is being installed on the 2 car side which has a vaulted ceiling to allow even a large SUV to fit comfortably. Be the first to enjoy this special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34464 Via Verde have any available units?
34464 Via Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34464 Via Verde have?
Some of 34464 Via Verde's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34464 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34464 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34464 Via Verde pet-friendly?
No, 34464 Via Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34464 Via Verde offer parking?
Yes, 34464 Via Verde offers parking.
Does 34464 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34464 Via Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34464 Via Verde have a pool?
No, 34464 Via Verde does not have a pool.
Does 34464 Via Verde have accessible units?
No, 34464 Via Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34464 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 34464 Via Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
