Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in the Heart of Capo Beach. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself into the Southern California coastal community lifestyle. Located in one of the best quiet neighborhoods in Capo Beach on the ocean side of the freeway. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a dual sided fireplace in the heart of the living room. Kitchen and bathrooms have all been remodeled. Direct access to a two car garage with long driveway. Room to park an RV or boat. Just a few blocks to Top Rated Palisades Elementary School, Palisades Gazebo Park, Pines Park, and minutes to Dana Point Harbor or San Clemente Pier. Easy freeway access. Ready for immediate move in to enjoy the summer months in this wonderful home!