All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34138 Selva Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34138 Selva Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

34138 Selva Road

34138 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

34138 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and cheerful Condo ideally located across from the Strand Beach. This upper level 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo offers peak ocean views from both the eating area and balcony. This delightful condo features vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, a Dutch door, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, accented with Carrera marble counter tops. The bathrooms are remodeled and feature Carrera marble tile and counter tops. Both bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe closets, window coverings and shutters. This condo provides an abundance of natural light, coastal breezes and water views. Conveniently located close to the scenic Headlands trail, or take the Trolley to Dana Point Harbor. The beautiful quiet community of Niguel Beach Terrace is surrounded by first class resorts: The Ritz Carlton, The St. Regis Monarch Resort. The Montage Hotel is also easy to reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34138 Selva Road have any available units?
34138 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34138 Selva Road have?
Some of 34138 Selva Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34138 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34138 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34138 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34138 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34138 Selva Road offer parking?
No, 34138 Selva Road does not offer parking.
Does 34138 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34138 Selva Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34138 Selva Road have a pool?
No, 34138 Selva Road does not have a pool.
Does 34138 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34138 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34138 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34138 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego