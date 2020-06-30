34138 Selva Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright and cheerful Condo ideally located across from the Strand Beach. This upper level 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo offers peak ocean views from both the eating area and balcony. This delightful condo features vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, a Dutch door, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, accented with Carrera marble counter tops. The bathrooms are remodeled and feature Carrera marble tile and counter tops. Both bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe closets, window coverings and shutters. This condo provides an abundance of natural light, coastal breezes and water views. Conveniently located close to the scenic Headlands trail, or take the Trolley to Dana Point Harbor. The beautiful quiet community of Niguel Beach Terrace is surrounded by first class resorts: The Ritz Carlton, The St. Regis Monarch Resort. The Montage Hotel is also easy to reach.