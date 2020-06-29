All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 12 2020

34124 Selva Road

34124 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34124 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.

Contact Shevy Akason and the Everyday Luxury Group at 949.769.1599 or Shevy@everydaylux.com if you are interested. This 5-star ground level property is located directly across from the steps down to the Strand Beach! It features an ocean view. Located pool-side, this home features two separate family rooms, plus two-bedrooms. It has a king bed, queen bed and additional family room with French doors and a large couch. Two patios to relax including one with BBQ and table and an ocean view from the front porch. The ocean is also visible from the family room.

Sitting atop of the Famous Dana Point Headlands, with nothing between you and the ocean except eucalyptus and palm trees. Public beach access to the private and secluded STRANDS BEACH is via stairs in the County Park directly across the street. From the family room and front porch great ocean view for you to enjoy.

The master bedroom offers a private bath with double sinks, a luxurious king-size bed, and a private patio overlooking the pool. The guest bedroom has a queen-size bed with its own TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34124 Selva Road have any available units?
34124 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34124 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34124 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34124 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34124 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34124 Selva Road offer parking?
No, 34124 Selva Road does not offer parking.
Does 34124 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34124 Selva Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34124 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34124 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34124 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34124 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34124 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34124 Selva Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34124 Selva Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 34124 Selva Road does not have units with air conditioning.
