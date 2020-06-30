All apartments in Dana Point
34102 Crystal Lantern Street

34102 Crystal Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

34102 Crystal Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home located in the heart of the Lantern Village, walking distance to Doheny Beach, the Harbor and downtown Dana Point with loads of restaurants and retail at your fingertips. Freshly remodeled with all new interior paint, flooring, windows, and upgraded electrical, this home is nice and bright and full of natural light throughout. This home boasts over 3000 Sq Ft spread out over 4 Bedrooms, two living rooms, 3 fireplaces, and 5 bathrooms – including one in the garage with a shower, perfect for showering the sand off from the Beach. The master bedroom features its own fireplace, an enormous bathroom, 2 walk-in closets, and a private balcony. Upstairs you’ll find a beautiful bonus room perfect as a second living room or den, as well as an enormous rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE BEGINNING JUNE 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street have any available units?
34102 Crystal Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street have?
Some of 34102 Crystal Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34102 Crystal Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34102 Crystal Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34102 Crystal Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 34102 Crystal Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 34102 Crystal Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34102 Crystal Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34102 Crystal Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 34102 Crystal Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34102 Crystal Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34102 Crystal Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

