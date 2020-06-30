34102 Crystal Lantern Street

Amenities

Amazing home located in the heart of the Lantern Village, walking distance to Doheny Beach, the Harbor and downtown Dana Point with loads of restaurants and retail at your fingertips. Freshly remodeled with all new interior paint, flooring, windows, and upgraded electrical, this home is nice and bright and full of natural light throughout. This home boasts over 3000 Sq Ft spread out over 4 Bedrooms, two living rooms, 3 fireplaces, and 5 bathrooms – including one in the garage with a shower, perfect for showering the sand off from the Beach. The master bedroom features its own fireplace, an enormous bathroom, 2 walk-in closets, and a private balcony. Upstairs you’ll find a beautiful bonus room perfect as a second living room or den, as well as an enormous rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE BEGINNING JUNE 1, 2020.