Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

34101 El Encanto Avenue

Location

34101 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Close to the beach! Live 1 mile to Dana Point Harbor! Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit with high ceilings. The kitchen features a newer sink with garbage disposal, newer granite countertop, stove, and overhead lighting. Includes full height pantry cabinet. The bathroom was recently renovated with newer vanity (cabinets), sink, granite countertop, bathroom tile, and lighting. Porcelain tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Closets with built-in shelving and sliding mirrored doors. Lots of storage space, large bedroom closets and extra storage pantry. Lots of windows throughout. All windows have blinds. All locks have been rekeyed. One parking space in carport.
*Note: Photos shown are representative of the unit and may not be of the actual unit. Colors, finishes and fixtures may differ.

Qualification Standards
• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, references, credit history, Megans Law
• Household gross income must exceed $5,685 (at least three times the monthly rent)
• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker
• Credit score(s) must be a minimum of 600
Additional qualifications may apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34101 El Encanto Avenue have any available units?
34101 El Encanto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34101 El Encanto Avenue have?
Some of 34101 El Encanto Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34101 El Encanto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34101 El Encanto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34101 El Encanto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34101 El Encanto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34101 El Encanto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34101 El Encanto Avenue offers parking.
Does 34101 El Encanto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34101 El Encanto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34101 El Encanto Avenue have a pool?
No, 34101 El Encanto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34101 El Encanto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34101 El Encanto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34101 El Encanto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 34101 El Encanto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
