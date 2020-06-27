34101 El Encanto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Close to the beach! Live 1 mile to Dana Point Harbor! Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit with high ceilings. The kitchen features a newer sink with garbage disposal, newer granite countertop, stove, and overhead lighting. Includes full height pantry cabinet. The bathroom was recently renovated with newer vanity (cabinets), sink, granite countertop, bathroom tile, and lighting. Porcelain tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Closets with built-in shelving and sliding mirrored doors. Lots of storage space, large bedroom closets and extra storage pantry. Lots of windows throughout. All windows have blinds. All locks have been rekeyed. One parking space in carport.

*Note: Photos shown are representative of the unit and may not be of the actual unit. Colors, finishes and fixtures may differ.



Qualification Standards

• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, references, credit history, Megans Law

• Household gross income must exceed $5,685 (at least three times the monthly rent)

• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker

• Credit score(s) must be a minimum of 600

Additional qualifications may apply