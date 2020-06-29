34071 Silver Lantern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

OMG CUSTOM BUILT TOWNHOUSE In The Heart of Dana Point.Walk to New Restaurants, shopping,World Famous Beaches, and Dana Point Harbor.

Newer Built with every upgrade you would ever want. All of the rooms are over sized with lots of windows and sunlight. Kitchen has Granite counters with double ovens and microwave oven . Vaulted ceilings and French doors off Dining and Living room that open to a huge deck. Master bedroom is EXTRA LARGE with more French doors that open onto another large deck. and a Huge Walk in Closet.. The Master Bath is all stone with an oval tub and separate glass shower. Double vanity .Guest bedroom has it's own private bath.There is a total of 2.5 baths 3 large decks,living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The attached two car garage is EXTRA LARGE with tons of storage.

This is California Coastal Living at it's finest.