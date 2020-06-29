All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

34071 Silver Lantern Street

34071 Silver Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

34071 Silver Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
OMG CUSTOM BUILT TOWNHOUSE In The Heart of Dana Point.Walk to New Restaurants, shopping,World Famous Beaches, and Dana Point Harbor.
Newer Built with every upgrade you would ever want. All of the rooms are over sized with lots of windows and sunlight. Kitchen has Granite counters with double ovens and microwave oven . Vaulted ceilings and French doors off Dining and Living room that open to a huge deck. Master bedroom is EXTRA LARGE with more French doors that open onto another large deck. and a Huge Walk in Closet.. The Master Bath is all stone with an oval tub and separate glass shower. Double vanity .Guest bedroom has it's own private bath.There is a total of 2.5 baths 3 large decks,living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The attached two car garage is EXTRA LARGE with tons of storage.
This is California Coastal Living at it's finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34071 Silver Lantern Street have any available units?
34071 Silver Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34071 Silver Lantern Street have?
Some of 34071 Silver Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34071 Silver Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34071 Silver Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34071 Silver Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 34071 Silver Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34071 Silver Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 34071 Silver Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 34071 Silver Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34071 Silver Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34071 Silver Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34071 Silver Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34071 Silver Lantern Street have accessible units?
Yes, 34071 Silver Lantern Street has accessible units.
Does 34071 Silver Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34071 Silver Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.

