Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Upstairs 1 bedroom unit, open floor plan, newly updated, tile floors throughout close to shops and harbor. Its month to month but stay as long as you like.

Pets considered for an additional $50/mo.

i can show it anytime. it would be helpful if you can give me a day/time when you would like to see it, in your initial inquiry. Thank you.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/dana-point-ca?lid=12092909



(RLNE5556249)