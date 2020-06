Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing lantern district unit with AC and private balcony. Granite counters stainless refrigerator., bathroom has 1 shower/tub. Shaker doors in bedrooms. Close to restaurants shopping and beaches. 4 beaches are 5 minutes away. Easy access to freeways. Irvine 20 minutes away. Laguna Beach is just 10 minutes up the road. Harbor the good life in Dana point!