33972 Chula Vista Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:36 AM

33972 Chula Vista Ave

33972 Chula Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

33972 Chula Vista Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Fabulous Ocean Views! - PRICE REDUCED for this fantastic ocean view single family home offered for lease! Situated on a corner lot with amazing views of the coastline, this home has been fully remodeled (inside and out) in recent years. "Great" is a pretty weak adjective for the new and improved great-room, as it is quite enormous, functional, and takes full advantage of the views. The remodeled yard features an outdoor kitchen with lots of bar seating, a fire pit, and lots of space for entertaining. New carpet upstairs, refrigerator included, 2 fireplaces, an advanced sound system, and ample storage space in the 2 car garage are some of the features to note. Contact us ASAP to set up a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5295877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33972 Chula Vista Ave have any available units?
33972 Chula Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33972 Chula Vista Ave have?
Some of 33972 Chula Vista Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33972 Chula Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
33972 Chula Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33972 Chula Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 33972 Chula Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 33972 Chula Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 33972 Chula Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 33972 Chula Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33972 Chula Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33972 Chula Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 33972 Chula Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 33972 Chula Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 33972 Chula Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 33972 Chula Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 33972 Chula Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

