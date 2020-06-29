33972 Chula Vista Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Fabulous Ocean Views! - PRICE REDUCED for this fantastic ocean view single family home offered for lease! Situated on a corner lot with amazing views of the coastline, this home has been fully remodeled (inside and out) in recent years. "Great" is a pretty weak adjective for the new and improved great-room, as it is quite enormous, functional, and takes full advantage of the views. The remodeled yard features an outdoor kitchen with lots of bar seating, a fire pit, and lots of space for entertaining. New carpet upstairs, refrigerator included, 2 fireplaces, an advanced sound system, and ample storage space in the 2 car garage are some of the features to note. Contact us ASAP to set up a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5295877)